Elevating India's Shooting Standards: ISSF Partners with Shimon Sharif

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Academy has officially partnered with former Indian shooter Shimon Sharif, aiming to enhance coaching standards and educational programs in India.

Shimon Sharif, renowned as the first rifle shooter from Delhi to represent India at the ISSF World Cup, has received confirmation of this significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the shooting sports infrastructure in the country.

Central to this partnership is the commitment to equip Indian coaches with the necessary skills and globally recognized ISSF certifications, fostering a new generation of Indian shooters ready to compete successfully on the world stage.

