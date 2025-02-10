Delhi Royals Shine, Dubai Giants Secure First Win in Thrilling Legend 90 League Matches

In a standout performance at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Delhi Royals claimed a commanding victory, while Dubai Giants marked their first win against Gujarat in the ongoing Legend 90 League. Sunday's action-packed events commenced with Big Boys choosing to bat first, only to falter against the disciplined bowling of Delhi Royals.

Despite significant contributions from Naman Sharma and Amardeep Sonkar, Big Boys posted a modest 115/6, constrained by Delhi Royals' formidable attack. Chasing 116, Delhi displayed aggressive intent, spearheaded by a strong opening partnership. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 50 and Simmons' 57 guided Delhi to a facile win, earning Dhawan the Player of the Match accolade.

Later, Dubai Giants displayed tactical prowess by electing to bowl first against Gujarat Samp Army. Their decision was justified when Isuru Udana struck early. Although Gujarat recovered with Chirag Gandhi and Thisara Perera's efforts, their 137/4 target was eclipsed by Dubai's assertive batsmanship led by Richard Levi and Brendan Taylor, sealing a decisive seven-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)