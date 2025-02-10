Left Menu

Delhi Royals Shine, Dubai Giants Secure First Win in Thrilling Legend 90 League Matches

Delhi Royals and Dubai Giants registered emphatic victories at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, with Shikhar Dhawan and Richard Levi leading the charge for their respective sides. Both teams demonstrated superior performances, overcoming challenges from Gujarat Samp Army and other opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:57 IST
Delhi Royals Shine, Dubai Giants Secure First Win in Thrilling Legend 90 League Matches
Team Dubai Giants (Picture: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a standout performance at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Delhi Royals claimed a commanding victory, while Dubai Giants marked their first win against Gujarat in the ongoing Legend 90 League. Sunday's action-packed events commenced with Big Boys choosing to bat first, only to falter against the disciplined bowling of Delhi Royals.

Despite significant contributions from Naman Sharma and Amardeep Sonkar, Big Boys posted a modest 115/6, constrained by Delhi Royals' formidable attack. Chasing 116, Delhi displayed aggressive intent, spearheaded by a strong opening partnership. Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 50 and Simmons' 57 guided Delhi to a facile win, earning Dhawan the Player of the Match accolade.

Later, Dubai Giants displayed tactical prowess by electing to bowl first against Gujarat Samp Army. Their decision was justified when Isuru Udana struck early. Although Gujarat recovered with Chirag Gandhi and Thisara Perera's efforts, their 137/4 target was eclipsed by Dubai's assertive batsmanship led by Richard Levi and Brendan Taylor, sealing a decisive seven-wicket victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025