Left Menu

Vidarbha Commands Quarterfinal Lead with Stellar Performances

Vidarbha secured a 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, with Aditya Thakare's five-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's half-century playing pivotal roles. Vidarbha capitalized on Tamil Nadu's struggles, aiming to extend their lead on the fourth day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:12 IST
Vidarbha Commands Quarterfinal Lead with Stellar Performances
  • Country:
  • India

Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy campaign continues with momentum as they clinched a formidable 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu at the quarterfinal stage on Monday. The team's success was highlighted by pacer Aditya Thakare's impressive sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Resuming with Tamil Nadu at a precarious 159/6 on Sunday, Thakare dismantled their lower order, taking the crucial wicket of Sonu Yadav, leading to their dismissal at 225 runs. This performance gave Vidarbha a solid 128-run first-innings lead.

Despite early setbacks, Vidarbha ended day three at 169/5, with Rathod's unbeaten 55 bolstering their standing. Looking to press their advantage further, they'll face Tamil Nadu's strong batting lineup aiming for at least an additional 100 runs to secure their position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025