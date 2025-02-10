Vidarbha Commands Quarterfinal Lead with Stellar Performances

Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy campaign continues with momentum as they clinched a formidable 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu at the quarterfinal stage on Monday. The team's success was highlighted by pacer Aditya Thakare's impressive sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Resuming with Tamil Nadu at a precarious 159/6 on Sunday, Thakare dismantled their lower order, taking the crucial wicket of Sonu Yadav, leading to their dismissal at 225 runs. This performance gave Vidarbha a solid 128-run first-innings lead.

Despite early setbacks, Vidarbha ended day three at 169/5, with Rathod's unbeaten 55 bolstering their standing. Looking to press their advantage further, they'll face Tamil Nadu's strong batting lineup aiming for at least an additional 100 runs to secure their position.

(With inputs from agencies.)