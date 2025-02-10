Left Menu

Cricket Legends Unite for Humanity at One World One Family Cup 2025

Cricket legends from India and Sri Lanka reunited at Sathya Sai Grama, Bengaluru, for the One World One Family Cup 2025. Spearheaded by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, this event aimed at promoting unity and supporting global causes, with proceeds supporting nutrition, education, and healthcare programs worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:21 IST
Cricket Legends Unite for Humanity at One World One Family Cup 2025
Teams during One World One Family Cup 2025. (Picture: One World One Family Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and humanitarianism, former cricket legends from India and Sri Lanka gathered at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, near Bengaluru for the second edition of the One World One Family Cup. The event showcased iconic players like Venkatesh Prasad, Irfan Pathan, Marvan Atapattu, and Muthiah Muralitharan, competing in a match that transcended boundaries.

Presiding over the event, Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar emphasized the mission of the game in fostering global unity: 'Cricket for a Cause is an occasion to celebrate humanity and support a mission making a difference in millions of lives worldwide,' he stated, underscoring the sport's revered status in India and its role in uplifting communities.

Captains Venkatesh Prasad and Marvan Atapattu lauded the initiative's impact. Prasad celebrated the opportunity to play for a cause, highlighting the support for nutrition, healthcare, and education programs. Atapattu echoed these sentiments, emphasizing cricket's power in uniting individuals for the greater good. In a match where sporting spirit triumphed over competition, One World (India) secured a six-run victory, proving once again that in this game, the real victors are those united in the cause of humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

