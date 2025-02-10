Shardul Thakur: Back on Track with Stellar Ranji Performance

Shardul Thakur, a seam-bowling all-rounder, has once again demonstrated his prowess in the Ranji Trophy, keeping his hopes alive for a return to the Indian national team. Despite being out of the current selection, his recent performance against Haryana cements his position as a contender.

The 33-year-old cricketer has been outstanding this domestic season, ranking as Mumbai's fifth-highest run-scorer and boasting impressive bowling figures. Thakur recently tore through Haryana's lineup, securing a crucial first-innings lead for Mumbai.

With India's England tour on the horizon, Thakur remains determined to make an international comeback. Open to playing county cricket, he sees it as a pathway to acclimatize to English conditions and attain his goal. His focus remains steadfast on contributing to whichever match he plays.

