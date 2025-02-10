Shardul Thakur: Back on Track with Stellar Ranji Performance
Shardul Thakur, despite being currently out of India's plans, continues to impress with his Ranji Trophy performance, showcasing his skills with both bat and ball for Mumbai. Eyeing a comeback on the national team for the upcoming England tour, Thakur remains focused and optimistic, spearheading Mumbai's efforts.
- Country:
- India
Shardul Thakur, a seam-bowling all-rounder, has once again demonstrated his prowess in the Ranji Trophy, keeping his hopes alive for a return to the Indian national team. Despite being out of the current selection, his recent performance against Haryana cements his position as a contender.
The 33-year-old cricketer has been outstanding this domestic season, ranking as Mumbai's fifth-highest run-scorer and boasting impressive bowling figures. Thakur recently tore through Haryana's lineup, securing a crucial first-innings lead for Mumbai.
With India's England tour on the horizon, Thakur remains determined to make an international comeback. Open to playing county cricket, he sees it as a pathway to acclimatize to English conditions and attain his goal. His focus remains steadfast on contributing to whichever match he plays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tilak Varma Applauds Skipper Suryakumar Yadav as India Clinches Thrilling Victory
Hardik Pandya: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket Leadership
India's Captain Suryakumar Yadav: A Journey to Rediscover Form
Rohit Sharma's Spectacular Comeback: A Beacon of Hope for Indian Cricket
Harshit Rana's Stunning Debut: A New Star in Indian Cricket