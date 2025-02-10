Alessandro Nesta's Surprising Return to Monza

Alessandro Nesta has made an unexpected return to Monza FC as head coach, merely seven weeks following his dismissal from the same position.

The renowned former AC Milan and Italy defender, who was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning squad, initially left Monza after securing just one win in 17 Serie A matches. Nesta was succeeded by Salvatore Bocchetti, who signed a contract lasting through the 2026-27 season, but Monza announced Nesta's reappointment in a succinct statement on Monday.

Nesta's challenge is significant; Monza currently holds the last place in Serie A with only 13 points accumulated from 24 matches, remaining eight points shy of safety.

