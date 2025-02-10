Left Menu

Golden Success for Gujarat and Karnataka in National Games Tennis Doubles

Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhari and Zeel Desai claimed the women's doubles gold in the National Games tennis competition, while Karnataka's Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha achieved victory in men's doubles. Both teams showcased impressive performances to secure the top honors amid rigorous competition.

It was a triumphant day for Gujarat and Karnataka as they clinched the top honors in the doubles finals of the National Games tennis competition. Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhari, teaming with Zeel Desai, claimed the women's doubles gold with a decisive victory over Maharashtra's Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in the men's doubles event, Karnataka's Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha outplayed the Services' pair of Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar, securing gold with a straight-sets win of 6-3, 6-1. The competition also saw bronzes awarded to the Uttarakhand and Haryana duos in the women's category, and to teams from Delhi and Tamil Nadu in the men's event.

Looking ahead, Vaidehi Chaudhari remains a strong contender as she advances to the women's singles final against Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar. In the men's singles showdown, Gujarat's Dev Javia is set to face Services' Ishaque Iqbal for the championship title, promising an exciting finale.

