Feyenoord Dismisses Manager Amid Turbulent Season
Feyenoord has dismissed manager Brian Priske despite a recent win. The team ranks fifth in the Eredivisie and faces AC Milan next. Priske's tenure was marked by inconsistency, leading to his departure. Feyenoord will reveal an interim coach before their Champions League match with Milan.
Feyenoord has relieved manager Brian Priske of his duties, the club announced Monday. Despite securing a victory over the weekend, the Dutch side sits fifth in the Eredivisie standings and faces a crucial Champions League match against AC Milan.
Priske, who took charge in June last year on a three-year contract, had been under growing pressure due to a series of unsatisfactory results. A recent 3-0 triumph against Sparta Rotterdam was their first win in five games; however, the team is still 12 points short of Ajax Amsterdam, the league leaders.
Feyenoord attributes Priske's departure to inconsistent performances and a lack of chemistry. Despite notable successes, including a temporary boost in standing after a win over Bayern Munich, the team faltered in their final Champions League group match. An interim coach announcement is expected on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
