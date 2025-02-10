Feyenoord Dismisses Manager Amid Turbulent Season

Feyenoord has relieved manager Brian Priske of his duties, the club announced Monday. Despite securing a victory over the weekend, the Dutch side sits fifth in the Eredivisie standings and faces a crucial Champions League match against AC Milan.

Priske, who took charge in June last year on a three-year contract, had been under growing pressure due to a series of unsatisfactory results. A recent 3-0 triumph against Sparta Rotterdam was their first win in five games; however, the team is still 12 points short of Ajax Amsterdam, the league leaders.

Feyenoord attributes Priske's departure to inconsistent performances and a lack of chemistry. Despite notable successes, including a temporary boost in standing after a win over Bayern Munich, the team faltered in their final Champions League group match. An interim coach announcement is expected on Tuesday.

