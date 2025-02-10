Left Menu

Feyenoord Dismisses Manager Amid Turbulent Season

Feyenoord has dismissed manager Brian Priske despite a recent win. The team ranks fifth in the Eredivisie and faces AC Milan next. Priske's tenure was marked by inconsistency, leading to his departure. Feyenoord will reveal an interim coach before their Champions League match with Milan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:13 IST
Feyenoord Dismisses Manager Amid Turbulent Season

Feyenoord has relieved manager Brian Priske of his duties, the club announced Monday. Despite securing a victory over the weekend, the Dutch side sits fifth in the Eredivisie standings and faces a crucial Champions League match against AC Milan.

Priske, who took charge in June last year on a three-year contract, had been under growing pressure due to a series of unsatisfactory results. A recent 3-0 triumph against Sparta Rotterdam was their first win in five games; however, the team is still 12 points short of Ajax Amsterdam, the league leaders.

Feyenoord attributes Priske's departure to inconsistent performances and a lack of chemistry. Despite notable successes, including a temporary boost in standing after a win over Bayern Munich, the team faltered in their final Champions League group match. An interim coach announcement is expected on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025