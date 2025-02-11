Espanyol Demands Action Against Mapi Leon Following Controversial Derby Incident

In a dramatic turn of events, Spanish soccer club Espanyol is demanding action following an incident involving Barcelona defender Mapi Leon during the Catalan derby. The controversy erupted 15 minutes into the match when footage appeared to show Leon making inappropriate contact with Espanyol's Daniela Caracas.

The club labeled the gesture a 'violation of intimacy' and expressed its support for Caracas, encouraging her to pursue legal action if desired. Despite Leon's denial of wrongdoing, stating it was merely a game move, Espanyol is not backing down.

Espanyol reiterated its stance on upholding respect and sportsmanship in football. The match, which was goalless at the time of the incident, ultimately ended in a 2-0 victory for Barcelona, who remain top of Liga F.

(With inputs from agencies.)