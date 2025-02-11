Super Bowl Draws Record Viewership
A record-breaking 126 million viewers in the U.S. tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl, as reported by Fox Sports. Additional data from Nielsen is anticipated soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:58 IST
A historic 126 million viewers across the United States witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles' emphatic victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl, setting a new record for viewership, according to figures provided by Fox Sports on Monday.
The Eagles' commanding performance captivated audiences, contributing to the unprecedented number of viewers who tuned in for the highly anticipated showdown.
Further audience details and final statistics are slated for release by Nielsen on Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
