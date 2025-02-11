World Athletics' New Rules Stir Debate on Inclusivity in Track and Field

World Athletics is setting the stage for a contentious debate with its proposed regulatory changes aimed at transgender and DSD athletes in track and field. Announced in 2023, the recommendations call for stringent eligibility norms that would affect athletes with naturally high testosterone levels and transgender athletes who haven't gone through male puberty.

Under these new guidelines, athletes like Caster Semenya could face disqualification, regardless of hormone therapy. The rules propose a reimplementation of chromosome testing and ensure that any athlete competing in female categories is free from Y chromosomes. The changes have been framed as a move to uphold fairness amidst evolving scientific and legal landscapes.

While World Athletics seeks input through a consultation period, questions of inclusivity and the impact on individual athletes linger. Notably, President Sebastian Coe underscores the need to protect the integrity of female competitions. The debate intensifies as broader, geopolitical actions, like recent U.S. regulations, add an international dimension to the unfolding scenario.

