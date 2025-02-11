Left Menu

World Athletics' New Rules Stir Debate on Inclusivity in Track and Field

World Athletics is proposing new regulations to govern transgender and DSD athletes. These include a possible reintroduction of chromosome testing and stricter eligibility requirements. The changes could significantly impact athletes like Caster Semenya and aim to address fairness in female categories by introducing a possible mixed-gender category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:54 IST
World Athletics' New Rules Stir Debate on Inclusivity in Track and Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

World Athletics is setting the stage for a contentious debate with its proposed regulatory changes aimed at transgender and DSD athletes in track and field. Announced in 2023, the recommendations call for stringent eligibility norms that would affect athletes with naturally high testosterone levels and transgender athletes who haven't gone through male puberty.

Under these new guidelines, athletes like Caster Semenya could face disqualification, regardless of hormone therapy. The rules propose a reimplementation of chromosome testing and ensure that any athlete competing in female categories is free from Y chromosomes. The changes have been framed as a move to uphold fairness amidst evolving scientific and legal landscapes.

While World Athletics seeks input through a consultation period, questions of inclusivity and the impact on individual athletes linger. Notably, President Sebastian Coe underscores the need to protect the integrity of female competitions. The debate intensifies as broader, geopolitical actions, like recent U.S. regulations, add an international dimension to the unfolding scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025