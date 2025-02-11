All-Star Triumph: Delhi and Chennai Shine in ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 Finals

The ACG Jr. NBA program, India's largest school-based basketball event, wrapped up its nationwide 3v3 tournament with commendable performances, notably from All-Star Team Delhi and All-Star Team Chennai, who clinched the titles in the boys' and girls' categories respectively, as confirmed by ACG Jr. NBA officials.

The finals saw All-Star Team Delhi outplay Maharana Pratap Inter College, Gorakhpur, by a convincing 21-10, while All-Star Team Chennai edged past Delhi Public School, Rajnandangaon, securing a 14-12 victory. Recognizing progression, the 'ACG Most Improved Team' award was bagged by Sardar Dastur Nosherwan Girls School, Pune, and Nehru World School, Delhi.

Taking the spotlight with stellar performances, T. Sumithra Devi and Tarun Yadav were awarded MVP titles. In the girls' division, Rumi Konwar emerged as the top scorer. Amongst the boys, Tejas Kashyap dominated with three-pointers, complemented by Tarun Yadav's top scoring efforts.

Held at the Indira Gandhi Arena from February 6-10, 2025, the finals presented various activities, including a trophy reveal, contests, interactive zones, and a referee clinic led by former NBA G League referee Greg Dandridge. The event also hosted clinics by Scott Flemming, enriching the program under the Basketball Federation of India's guidance and boosted by official kit partner Skechers.

This 11th edition of the ACG Jr. NBA program, part of the NBA's development initiatives in India, signifies the event's growth, attracting around 4000 kids from 500 schools. It is a testament to the Jr. NBA's expanded reach, engaging over 14 million youth across India since its inception in 2013.

