Kiwis Triumph Over Proteas with Commanding Win in Lahore
New Zealand achieved a six-wicket victory over South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in the ODI Tri-Series 2025. Captain Mitchell Santner praised the team's all-round performance, highlighting key partnerships and fielding on flat wickets. Kane Williamson's unbeaten 133 was pivotal in their successful 305-run chase.
New Zealand showcased their cricketing prowess by securing a six-wicket triumph over South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium during the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025. The Kiwis demonstrated exceptional teamwork, efficiently chasing the target and maintaining their strong tournament performance. Captain Mitchell Santner lauded the team's efforts, notably emphasizing the strategic importance of fielding on flat wickets.
In a post-match statement, Santner highlighted the pleasure of witnessing various team members rise to the occasion, acknowledging Conway's standout innings and a crucial partnership with Kane Williamson. The Kiwis won the toss, opting to field, and promptly dismantled South Africa's innings, despite a solid 37-run opening partnership from Matthew Breetzke and Temba Bavuma.
South Africa's middle order struggled against a relentless Kiwi attack, with notable efforts from William ORourke and Matt Henry, who took two wickets each. Breetzke's valiant 150 anchored South Africa to 304/6. New Zealand's pursuit was driven by stellar performances from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, whose unbeaten 133 secured the victory by the 49th over, after overcoming pressure applied by South African bowlers like Senuran Muthusamy.
