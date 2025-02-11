Left Menu

Kiwis Triumph Over Proteas with Commanding Win in Lahore

New Zealand achieved a six-wicket victory over South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in the ODI Tri-Series 2025. Captain Mitchell Santner praised the team's all-round performance, highlighting key partnerships and fielding on flat wickets. Kane Williamson's unbeaten 133 was pivotal in their successful 305-run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:55 IST
Kiwis Triumph Over Proteas with Commanding Win in Lahore
Mitchell Santner (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand showcased their cricketing prowess by securing a six-wicket triumph over South Africa at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium during the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025. The Kiwis demonstrated exceptional teamwork, efficiently chasing the target and maintaining their strong tournament performance. Captain Mitchell Santner lauded the team's efforts, notably emphasizing the strategic importance of fielding on flat wickets.

In a post-match statement, Santner highlighted the pleasure of witnessing various team members rise to the occasion, acknowledging Conway's standout innings and a crucial partnership with Kane Williamson. The Kiwis won the toss, opting to field, and promptly dismantled South Africa's innings, despite a solid 37-run opening partnership from Matthew Breetzke and Temba Bavuma.

South Africa's middle order struggled against a relentless Kiwi attack, with notable efforts from William ORourke and Matt Henry, who took two wickets each. Breetzke's valiant 150 anchored South Africa to 304/6. New Zealand's pursuit was driven by stellar performances from Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, whose unbeaten 133 secured the victory by the 49th over, after overcoming pressure applied by South African bowlers like Senuran Muthusamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025