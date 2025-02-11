Sirianni's Triumph: Eagles Turn Past Setback into Super Bowl Victory

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is attributing this year's Super Bowl success to the team's collapse late in the 2023 season. The Eagles' triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs has not only marked a significant comeback but also led to grand celebrations in Philadelphia.

The parade to honor the Eagles will take place on Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, the Hornets are contesting Mark Williams' failed physical, and LaMelo Ball faces another injury setback.

Elsewhere in the sports world, Luka Doncic made a strong debut with the Lakers, while Canada's Sidney Crosby is set to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off opener, easing concerns over his recent arm injury.

