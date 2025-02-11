Left Menu

Nehal Wadhera Gears Up for Homecoming with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Nehal Wadhera, promising young Indian cricketer, is set for a pivotal season with Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. Returning to his home franchise, Wadhera is poised to sharpen his skills under the guidance of Shreyas Iyer and legendary coach Ricky Ponting, aiming for a standout performance and potential national team call-up.

Nehal Wadhera (Photo: Punjab Kings). Image Credit: ANI
Nehal Wadhera, the promising Indian batsman renowned for his swift and impactful innings with Mumbai Indians over the last two years, is set to make waves in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Punjab Kings, his home team. In a recent interview with ANI, Wadhera expressed excitement about playing under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer and legendary coach Ricky Ponting. This move is viewed as a significant step towards his ultimate goal of playing for India.

Wadhera is optimistic about his chances of earning a call-up to the national team, especially as India opens more opportunities for young talents in the T20 format. However, he acknowledges the need for consistent performance to achieve this goal. "I've worked hard, and if I perform well, I might just earn a spot," Wadhera shared. Prepared for any role Punjab Kings may assign him, he is also ready to face similar challenges at the international level.

Excited to represent his home state in the IPL, Wadhera has a deep emotional connection with Punjab, having played for the state since his Under-14 days. He expressed eagerness to work with Punjab Kings' new management and top players like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to refine his finishing skills and range-hitting abilities. Learning from their vast experience of playing under pressure in international fixtures is a key focus for him. With the guidance of Iyer and Ponting, Wadhera is enthusiastic about the upcoming season and the opportunity to shine on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

