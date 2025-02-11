Nehal Wadhera Gears Up for Homecoming with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

In An Interview With Ani, Wadhera Said That He Is Looking Forward To Play Under A Fresh Environment, New Leadership Of Shreyas Iyer, And Guidance From Legendary Coach Ricky Ponting, Adding That He Sees This As A Crucial Step Toward His Ultimate Goal Of Representing India With India Giving Young Talents More Opportunities In The T20i Setup, Wadhera Is Optimistic About Earning His Maiden National Call-Up However, He Believes Consistent Performances Are Key "Yeah, I Have Put In The Effort For That If I Have A Good Season, You Never Know--I Could End Up Playing For The Country I Wouldn't Be Surprised If I Get Picked Because I Know I've Put In The Hard Work And Have Been Proving Myself In The Ipl

Nehal Wadhera, the promising Indian batsman renowned for his swift and impactful innings with Mumbai Indians over the last two years, is set to make waves in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Punjab Kings, his home team. In a recent interview with ANI, Wadhera expressed excitement about playing under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer and legendary coach Ricky Ponting. This move is viewed as a significant step towards his ultimate goal of playing for India.

Wadhera is optimistic about his chances of earning a call-up to the national team, especially as India opens more opportunities for young talents in the T20 format. However, he acknowledges the need for consistent performance to achieve this goal. "I've worked hard, and if I perform well, I might just earn a spot," Wadhera shared. Prepared for any role Punjab Kings may assign him, he is also ready to face similar challenges at the international level.

Excited to represent his home state in the IPL, Wadhera has a deep emotional connection with Punjab, having played for the state since his Under-14 days. He expressed eagerness to work with Punjab Kings' new management and top players like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to refine his finishing skills and range-hitting abilities. Learning from their vast experience of playing under pressure in international fixtures is a key focus for him. With the guidance of Iyer and Ponting, Wadhera is enthusiastic about the upcoming season and the opportunity to shine on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)