Virat Kohli: Still The Best, Says Chris Gayle

Despite a lean run, former cricketer Chris Gayle labels Virat Kohli as the best player globally, emphasizing Kohli's record across formats. Gayle remains confident Kohli will regain form and potentially break his records. He also praises Rohit Sharma and young Abhishek Sharma for their recent accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:35 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Chris Gayle has reaffirmed his belief in Virat Kohli as the best player in the world, despite his ongoing slump in form. The legendary West Indian batsman praised Kohli's impressive track record across various formats and expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to bounce back.

In the ongoing series against England, Kohli's performance has been lackluster, with a five-run dismissal in the second ODI. Nonetheless, Gayle, who played alongside Kohli for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, remains unfazed, suggesting it's a phase cricketers experience.

Gayle also lauded Rohit Sharma for surpassing his record for most sixes in ODIs, dubbing him the 'new king in town.' Additionally, Gayle praised young Abhishek Sharma for his remarkable hundred against England and shared his excitement for the upcoming Champions Trophy, despite West Indies' absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

