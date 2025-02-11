Left Menu

Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam Hopes Hinge on Key Player Returns

Ireland aims to continue their Six Nations Grand Slam bid with the hopeful return of players Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen, and Joe McCarthy from injury. McCarthy's consistent performance last year, alongside Furlong and Hansen's crucial roles, is essential for upcoming matches against Wales and others.

Ireland is optimistic about the return of key players Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen, and Joe McCarthy from injury as they continue their bid for the Six Nations Grand Slam against Wales in 11 days. Management expressed confidence in their recovery on Tuesday.

The absence of the Leinster duo, Furlong and McCarthy, in the opening victories was noticeable, with Hansen also missing the clash against Scotland due to a hamstring issue. All three players are pivotal in Ireland's strategy this season.

Ireland, aiming for their third consecutive title, faces challenges ahead with trips to Wales and Italy sandwiching a critical home match against France on March 8. Their success largely depends on the timely return and performance of these stalwarts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

