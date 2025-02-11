Mikaela Shiffrin Strikes Gold Again at World Championships

Left Menu

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 15th career world championships medal and eighth gold by taking first place in the women's team combined event alongside Breezy Johnson. Switzerland and Austria secured silver and bronze, respectively. This marked a record achievement for Shiffrin in skiing history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:11 IST
Mikaela Shiffrin has once again etched her name in skiing history by winning a record-equalling 15th career world championships medal. She secured gold in the women's team combined event, alongside Breezy Johnson, at the championships in Saalbach, Austria.

This triumph marked Shiffrin's eighth gold at a world championship, solidifying her standing as the most successful World Cup skier ever. Breezy Johnson celebrated her second world championship gold here, joining Shiffrin on the podium with remarkable achievements in downhill skiing.

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener captured the silver medal, while Austria's Stephanie Venier and Katharina Truppe took home the bronze. The team combined event, allowing nations to enter up to four pairs, was a first-time feature at the world championships, with the men's event scheduled for Wednesday.

