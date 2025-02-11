Chess Titans Clash: D Gukesh Draws Against Nakamura

World chess champion D Gukesh managed a hard-earned draw against American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the initial round of the 5-8 place play-offs at the Freestyle Grand Slam.

After suffering a semifinal defeat to Fabiano Caruana, Gukesh rebounded with a confident performance against Nakamura, a seasoned expert in this chess format.

The day featured a shocker as Magnus Carlsen was outmaneuvered by Vincent Keymer, while Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Alireza Firouzja, and Javokhir Sindarov and Caruana all finished their games in draws.

(With inputs from agencies.)