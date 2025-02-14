Chennaiyin FC Eyes Playoff Glory Against Punjab FC

Chennaiyin FC is gearing up to strengthen its playoff position by avenging an early-season loss to Punjab FC when they face off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Saturday for an Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter. The team recently overcame a challenging stretch by defeating East Bengal FC, rekindling hopes for a strong league finish.

In a pre-match press conference, head coach Owen Coyle expressed the importance of maintaining momentum, emphasizing the need to replicate their away form at home to secure playoff positions. Despite injuries and suspensions affecting the roster, Coyle is determined to end the season on a high note, inspiring fans with strong performances in their remaining home fixtures.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's return from injury adds depth to the squad. Reflecting on his season, Vignesh credited his teammate, Mandar Rao Dessai, for providing crucial mentorship. Vignesh's drive to excel on the field is fueled by Mandar's professional ethos and encouragement, reinforcing the team's collective spirit heading into the crucial match against Punjab FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)