Showdown of Speed: Noah Lyles vs. Tyreek Hill
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles and NFL's Tyreek Hill are set for a racing showdown. Hill challenged Lyles after Lyles' latest indoor win, taunting him. The two athletes, known for their incredible speed, are yet to decide on distance, with the event expected before the U.S. championships.
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles is set to face off against NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a highly anticipated race. Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins, threw the challenge to Lyles on social media after the latter's record-breaking win in Paris.
Lyles, unfazed, responded at the New Balance Grand Prix, revealing his confidence with a bold message, 'Tyreek Could Never.' The back-and-forth jabs between these speedsters have captured public interest, with Hill affirming the duel via social media.
While the exact timing and location of their race remain undisclosed, the showdown is planned to precede the U.S. championships in July. The distance is still under negotiation, but both parties appear eager for this unique competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noah Lyles
- Tyreek Hill
- race
- sprint
- Olympics
- NFL
- speed
- challenge
- track and field
- sports
ALSO READ
Rising Costs Turn Comfort Food into Delicacy: Japanese Struggle with Inflation
Ayodhya's Night Shelters Shine Amid Maha Kumbh Influx
Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms
Lutnick Denies Tariffs Cause Inflation, Advocates For 'Reciprocity and Fairness'
Third term of government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations: President Murmu in Parliament.