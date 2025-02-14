Showdown of Speed: Noah Lyles vs. Tyreek Hill

Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles is set to face off against NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a highly anticipated race. Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins, threw the challenge to Lyles on social media after the latter's record-breaking win in Paris.

Lyles, unfazed, responded at the New Balance Grand Prix, revealing his confidence with a bold message, 'Tyreek Could Never.' The back-and-forth jabs between these speedsters have captured public interest, with Hill affirming the duel via social media.

While the exact timing and location of their race remain undisclosed, the showdown is planned to precede the U.S. championships in July. The distance is still under negotiation, but both parties appear eager for this unique competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)