Left Menu

Triumphant Bengaluru Chases Down Gujarat in Women's Premier League

The Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants ended with Bengaluru successfully chasing down a target of 201 set by Gujarat. Ashleigh Gardner and Richa Ghosh starred in a thrilling contest, showcasing exceptional performances in their respective innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:13 IST
Triumphant Bengaluru Chases Down Gujarat in Women's Premier League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating showcase of cricketing prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru outshined Gujarat Giants, chasing down a formidable target of 201 in the Women's Premier League match. The nail-biting encounter unfolded on Friday, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

Beth Mooney stood out for Gujarat Giants, scoring 56 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner delivered an unbeaten 79, steering the team to a challenging total of 201/5. However, the tenacity of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase proved decisive.

Leading the charge for Bengaluru, Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 64, supported by Kanika Ahuja's 30, orchestrating a successful run chase in just 18.3 overs, culminating in a narrow victory with 202/4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025