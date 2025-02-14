Triumphant Bengaluru Chases Down Gujarat in Women's Premier League

In an exhilarating showcase of cricketing prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru outshined Gujarat Giants, chasing down a formidable target of 201 in the Women's Premier League match. The nail-biting encounter unfolded on Friday, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

Beth Mooney stood out for Gujarat Giants, scoring 56 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner delivered an unbeaten 79, steering the team to a challenging total of 201/5. However, the tenacity of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase proved decisive.

Leading the charge for Bengaluru, Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten at 64, supported by Kanika Ahuja's 30, orchestrating a successful run chase in just 18.3 overs, culminating in a narrow victory with 202/4.

(With inputs from agencies.)