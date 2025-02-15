Left Menu

Damian McKenzie's Heroics Lead Chiefs to Victory over Blues

Damian McKenzie's exceptional performance, scoring two tries, helped the Waikato Chiefs secure a 25-14 victory over Auckland Blues, marking their first win at Eden Park in five years. The Chiefs' defense held strong against the reigning champions in a tough, closely contested Super Rugby Pacific opener.

Updated: 15-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:42 IST
In a riveting Super Rugby Pacific opener, Damian McKenzie shone brightly, scoring two crucial tries to propel the Waikato Chiefs to a 25-14 victory over Auckland Blues at Eden Park.

The win was significant, marking the Chiefs' first triumph at this venue in five years. Despite challenging weather conditions, both teams delivered a high-quality contest that hinted at their potential for the season.

McKenzie's tactical brilliance, along with a staunch defense, ensured the Chiefs came out on top, erasing last year's finals loss and setting a positive tone for their Super Rugby campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

