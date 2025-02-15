Damian McKenzie's Heroics Lead Chiefs to Victory over Blues

In a riveting Super Rugby Pacific opener, Damian McKenzie shone brightly, scoring two crucial tries to propel the Waikato Chiefs to a 25-14 victory over Auckland Blues at Eden Park.

The win was significant, marking the Chiefs' first triumph at this venue in five years. Despite challenging weather conditions, both teams delivered a high-quality contest that hinted at their potential for the season.

McKenzie's tactical brilliance, along with a staunch defense, ensured the Chiefs came out on top, erasing last year's finals loss and setting a positive tone for their Super Rugby campaign.

