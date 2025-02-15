Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record in Boston Debut

In a groundbreaking performance, Gulveer Singh, a decorated athlete from the Hangzhou Asian Games, has smashed the 16-year-old national record in the men's 3000m indoor race. Competing at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Singh clocked an impressive 7:38.26, surpassing the previous Indian record of 7:49.47 set by Surendar Singh in 2008. Surendar now imparts his expertise as a coach.

Reflecting on his achievement, Gulveer expressed satisfaction with his season's promising start, aiming to qualify automatically for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the men's 10,000m. ''I'm elated to have clocked a good time in my season's first Indoor race in Boston,'' Singh stated through an AFI release. His confidence burgeons ahead of forthcoming outdoor challenges, having previously set new national marks in the 5,000m and 10,000m events in 2023.

While Gulveer leads the charge, Rahul and Kartik Kumar also made their marks in the 3000m and 5000m indoor races, respectively. Meanwhile, a dedicated group of Indian middle and long-distance runners is undergoing rigorous training at high altitude in Colorado Springs, USA, under the guidance of coach Scott Simmons, as they gear up for the upcoming Asian and World Athletics Championships.

