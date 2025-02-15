Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record in Boston Debut

Gulveer Singh, a Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist, broke a 16-year-old national record in the men's 3000m indoor race at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston. He clocked 7:38.26 and aims for 2025 World Championships' qualification. Indian runners train for Asian and World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:46 IST
Gulveer Singh Shatters National Record in Boston Debut
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking performance, Gulveer Singh, a decorated athlete from the Hangzhou Asian Games, has smashed the 16-year-old national record in the men's 3000m indoor race. Competing at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Singh clocked an impressive 7:38.26, surpassing the previous Indian record of 7:49.47 set by Surendar Singh in 2008. Surendar now imparts his expertise as a coach.

Reflecting on his achievement, Gulveer expressed satisfaction with his season's promising start, aiming to qualify automatically for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in the men's 10,000m. ''I'm elated to have clocked a good time in my season's first Indoor race in Boston,'' Singh stated through an AFI release. His confidence burgeons ahead of forthcoming outdoor challenges, having previously set new national marks in the 5,000m and 10,000m events in 2023.

While Gulveer leads the charge, Rahul and Kartik Kumar also made their marks in the 3000m and 5000m indoor races, respectively. Meanwhile, a dedicated group of Indian middle and long-distance runners is undergoing rigorous training at high altitude in Colorado Springs, USA, under the guidance of coach Scott Simmons, as they gear up for the upcoming Asian and World Athletics Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025