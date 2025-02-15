Left Menu

India Aims to Reclaim ICC Glory in Dubai Showdown

The Indian cricket team arrives in Dubai to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy, seeking their first win since 2013. With key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they face formidable opponents, beginning with Bangladesh. Amid strong fan optimism, the team aims to build on recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:54 IST
India Aims to Reclaim ICC Glory in Dubai Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

This Saturday, the Indian cricket team landed in Dubai, with high hopes of securing the ICC Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 18. The team aims to replicate their 2013 success under the leadership of iconic players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Players, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and vice-captain Shubman Gill, have been buoyed by their recent series win against England. The mood is electric as fans and players anticipate a successful run, starting with their match against Bangladesh on February 20.

As India prepares for crucial matches, including against rivals Pakistan and New Zealand, the absence of key player Jasprit Bumrah presents an opportunity for emerging talents like Arshdeep Singh. The team's performance in Dubai will be closely monitored, especially for veterans Rohit and Kohli, who are in pursuit of personal milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025