Jannik Sinner Accepts Doping Ban Amid Controversy

Tennis star Jannik Sinner agrees to a three-month doping ban after testing positive for clostebol, attributed to his support team. The World Anti-Doping Agency settled with Sinner, allowing an earlier return before the French Open, while criticism arises over inconsistent doping rulings in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:20 IST
Jannik Sinner

Tennis sensation Jannik Sinner, ranked world number one, has accepted a three-month doping ban, aligning with a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). He tested positive for clostebol after WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in protest of an independent tribunal's decision to clear him.

Sinner, who defended his Australian Open title last month, explained that clostebol inadvertently entered his system via massages and therapy from a support team member. His ban, starting February 9, ends May 4, allowing a return to practice on April 13. Meanwhile, WADA confirmed the lack of intent and benefit from the substance usage.

The case stirred debate over anti-doping processes, highlighting concerns voiced by groups like the Professional Tennis Players Association over perceived inconsistencies in punishments. While Sinner encounters suspension, Italian tennis authorities offer him a warm return at the upcoming Italian Open.

