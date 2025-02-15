India's Women's Hockey Triumph: A Nail-Biting Victory Over England

The Indian women's hockey team delivered a sensational performance, defeating England 3-2 in their inaugural FIH Women's Pro League match at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday. The thrilling encounter saw Vice Captain Navneet Kaur secure the win with a decisive late goal.

Key moments included Vaishnavi Phallke's 6th-minute opener and Deepika's 25th-minute score, both from penalty corners, a notable improvement for the team. Darcy Bourne and Fiona Crackles scored for England, equalizing twice, but ultimately India's resilience shined through.

Despite England's relentless final quarter pressure and consecutive penalty corners, India's defense held firm, allowing Kaur's last-minute strike to seal victory. This win sets a strong start for India's campaign, earning them three crucial points. (ANI)

