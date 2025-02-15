Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Edges Punjab FC with Last-Minute Goal Drama

Punjab FC lost 1-2 to Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, with the decisive goal by Daniel Chima Chukwu in the 84th minute. Punjab, with 24 points from 20 matches, remain ninth in the table, while Chennaiyin hangs just below, having played one more match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:24 IST
Chennaiyin FC players celebrating a goal. (Photo- Chennaiyin FC). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab FC fell to a narrow 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in a closely contested Indian Super League encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Luka Majcen equalized after Wilmar Jordan Gil's penalty put Chennaiyin ahead, but Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

With both teams tied on 24 points, Punjab maintains ninth place due to an extra game in hand. Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis faced absence issues due to suspensions, prompting tactical adjustments.

Despite creating several chances, Punjab couldn't convert, and Chennaiyin capitalized in the crucial moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

