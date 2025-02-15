Chennaiyin FC Edges Punjab FC with Last-Minute Goal Drama

Punjab FC fell to a narrow 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in a closely contested Indian Super League encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Luka Majcen equalized after Wilmar Jordan Gil's penalty put Chennaiyin ahead, but Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

With both teams tied on 24 points, Punjab maintains ninth place due to an extra game in hand. Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis faced absence issues due to suspensions, prompting tactical adjustments.

Despite creating several chances, Punjab couldn't convert, and Chennaiyin capitalized in the crucial moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)