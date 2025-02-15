Masouras Stuns Dortmund with Quick-Fire Double for Bochum Victory

Georgios Masouras delivered a stunning performance for Bochum, scoring twice in two minutes to secure a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga clash. The Greek forward, who joined Bochum during the winter transfer window from Olympiakos, capitalized on an error by Dortmund defender Niklas Süle to net his second goal.

Dortmund, under the guidance of new coach Niko Kovac, endured their second consecutive defeat in the league, dropping to 11th place and jeopardizing their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Meanwhile, Bochum's win temporarily moved them off the bottom of the table, pending the result of Holstein Kiel's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In other Bundesliga action, Stuttgart missed an opportunity to close in on Champions League qualification, losing 2-1 at home to Wolfsburg, despite Nick Woltemade's impressive opener. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg both secured narrow victories in their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)