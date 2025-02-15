Mohun Bagan's Dominant 3-0 Triumph Over Kerala Blasters

In an emphatic display of precision and efficiency, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a commanding 3-0 win against Kerala Blasters FC at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the 2024-25 Indian Super League season. Despite managing just 33.4% of possession, the Mariners proved clinical, converting three of four on-target efforts into goals, thus cementing their lead at the top of the table with 49 points from 21 matches, well ahead of second-placed FC Goa.

Jamie Maclaren shone brightly in this encounter, opening the scoring with a close-range finish in the 28th minute from Liston Colaco's precise pass. Maclaren demonstrated his prowess once more with a goal from outside the box, courtesy of an assist by Jason Cummings, doubling the team's advantage before the halftime whistle. The match also marked another milestone for Cummings, who is now the third player to register assists in three consecutive games for the Mariners, following Dimitrios Petratos and Roy Krishna.

The Mariners' relentless offensive approach overpowered the home team's defensive third. Noteworthy was Alberto Rodriguez, who capitalized on a loose ball to strike Mohun Bagan's third goal in the 66th minute, sealing their victory. Despite the comfortable lead, Mohun Bagan continued to press for more goals, showcasing their deep attacking arsenal but ultimately settled with a definitive triumph. Jamie Maclaren emerged as the standout performer, cementing the Mariners' quest for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)