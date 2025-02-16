Burnley's Defensive Wall: 1,000 Minutes Unbreached

Burnley marked a historic achievement in the Championship by not conceding a goal for 1,000 consecutive minutes as they secured a goalless draw against Preston North End. This extraordinary feat maintains their position in third place and establishes a new English second-tier record.

The team's defense has proven formidable, conceding only nine times in 33 games. Burnley's goalkeeper, James Trafford, has showcased his skills by facing a mere 21 shots on target, successfully saving penalties and maintaining an 11-game clean sheet streak.

Scott Parker's squad is now one clean sheet away from equaling the Championship record set by Queen's Park Rangers in the 2010-11 season. Midfielder Josh Cullen emphasized the team's pride in their defensive strength, stating, "We're proud of being hard to beat and if you can't win games, don't lose them."

(With inputs from agencies.)