Burnley's Defensive Wall: 1,000 Minutes Unbreached

Burnley achieved a remarkable milestone by remaining unbeaten for 1,000 minutes in the Championship. Their stellar defense has kept them in third place, setting a new second-tier record with 24 clean sheets this season. Goalkeeper James Trafford's impressive saves contribute to their unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Burnley | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:43 IST
Burnley marked a historic achievement in the Championship by not conceding a goal for 1,000 consecutive minutes as they secured a goalless draw against Preston North End. This extraordinary feat maintains their position in third place and establishes a new English second-tier record.

The team's defense has proven formidable, conceding only nine times in 33 games. Burnley's goalkeeper, James Trafford, has showcased his skills by facing a mere 21 shots on target, successfully saving penalties and maintaining an 11-game clean sheet streak.

Scott Parker's squad is now one clean sheet away from equaling the Championship record set by Queen's Park Rangers in the 2010-11 season. Midfielder Josh Cullen emphasized the team's pride in their defensive strength, stating, "We're proud of being hard to beat and if you can't win games, don't lose them."

