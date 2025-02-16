Joaquin Niemann Triumphs with Stellar Performance at LIV Golf Adelaide

Joaquin Niemann showcased his exceptional golfing skills by securing victory at the LIV Golf Adelaide event on Sunday, achieving a remarkable seven-under par final round of 65. Niemann's performance saw him finish 13-under par, earning a convincing win by three shots.

The Chilean golfer started the final day trailing by three shots behind a trio that included Abraham Ancer. However, Niemann's consistent play, particularly in the crucial back nine, propelled him to victory, marking his third LIV Golf win.

While Abraham Ancer initially maintained a strong lead, he faltered on the 14th, and Niemann took the advantage. Ancer's team, the Fireballs, including Sergio Garcia, did secure the team event, finishing ahead of Legion XIII by six shots.

