Mujeeb Ur Rahman Steps In as Mumbai Indians Spinner

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been drafted into the Mumbai Indians roster, replacing fellow Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar. This development comes after Ghazanfar was sidelined due to a spinal fracture sustained during Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe, the IPL franchise announced on Sunday.

The injury will prevent the 18-year-old Ghazanfar from competing for at least four months, including missing the upcoming Champions Trophy, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

In reaction to the change, the Mumbai Indians extended their well-wishes to Ghazanfar for a swift recovery and welcomed Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has participated in 49 T20 Internationals but remained unsold in the 2025 IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)