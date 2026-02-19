Left Menu

Rashid Khan Calls for More Bilateral Challenges for Afghanistan Cricket

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan urges for more bilateral series with stronger teams following their commendable T20 World Cup performance, culminating in a victory against Canada. Khan emphasizes the importance of such matches for growth, despite a tough loss to South Africa. Coach Trott's departure marks an emotional transition for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:14 IST
Rashid Khan Calls for More Bilateral Challenges for Afghanistan Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's cricket team captain, Rashid Khan, has appealed for more bilateral series against stronger nations after his team concluded the T20 World Cup by defeating Canada in their final group match. Afghanistan delivered thrilling performances, narrowly losing to South Africa in a pulsating Super Over encounter.

Khan highlighted the necessity of playing against top teams to address areas like middle-order batting and death-over bowling. He pointed out that these improvements can be achieved through regular bilateral series against high-ranking teams. Despite a setback against South Africa, Afghanistan's spirited participation was a tournament highlight.

The departure of head coach Jonathan Trott marks an emotional moment for the team as Khan acknowledged Trott's significant contributions. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran shone as Player of the Match with a crucial 95 not out, emphasizing resilience and a positive approach during the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026