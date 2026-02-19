Rashid Khan Calls for More Bilateral Challenges for Afghanistan Cricket

Afghanistan's cricket team captain, Rashid Khan, has appealed for more bilateral series against stronger nations after his team concluded the T20 World Cup by defeating Canada in their final group match. Afghanistan delivered thrilling performances, narrowly losing to South Africa in a pulsating Super Over encounter.

Khan highlighted the necessity of playing against top teams to address areas like middle-order batting and death-over bowling. He pointed out that these improvements can be achieved through regular bilateral series against high-ranking teams. Despite a setback against South Africa, Afghanistan's spirited participation was a tournament highlight.

The departure of head coach Jonathan Trott marks an emotional moment for the team as Khan acknowledged Trott's significant contributions. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran shone as Player of the Match with a crucial 95 not out, emphasizing resilience and a positive approach during the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)