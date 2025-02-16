Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh Likely to Edge Out Harshit Rana for Champions Trophy

Harshit Rana, an emerging Indian fast bowler, impressed against England but is unlikely to start in the Champions Trophy. Arshdeep Singh, known for his swing capabilities and experience, is favored. Team management tested Harshit as a backup option, but Arshdeep's skill set and left-arm advantage make him a preferred choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:25 IST
Harshit Rana
  • Country:
  • India

In the current cricket season, Harshit Rana has stood out among India's rising fast bowlers. However, despite his impressive performance in three ODI matches against England, he is not expected to start in the Champions Trophy. Arshdeep Singh remains a more favorable choice due to his swing capabilities, better economy rate, and experience.

The Indian team management, led by Gautam Gambhir, experimented with Harshit to evaluate his potential as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Arshdeep's prowess, especially his ability to swing the ball during Powerplay overs, gives him an advantage. This skill set, along with his experience, makes him the preferred partner for Mohammed Shami in the upcoming tournament.

Experts highlight that the Dubai International Stadium's conditions, which offer extra bounce, will favor a bowler like Arshdeep. Former coaches and selectors unanimously agree that Arshdeep's left-arm angle, mixed with his ability to adapt in multi-nation tournaments, makes him a strategic asset for India in the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

