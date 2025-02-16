Left Menu

Tejas Dhingra Shines at National Equestrian Championship

Tejas Dhingra of Beeya's Riding Facility excelled at the National Equestrian Championship, maintaining his title in show jumping at the Modi Equestrian Academy. Other notable performances included wins by Yashaan Zubin Khambatta and an impressive fifth place by young Sravya Vohra. Gaurav Lonkar triumphed in the young horse championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:14 IST
Tejas Dhingra Shines at National Equestrian Championship
  • Country:
  • India

Tejas Dhingra of Beeya's Riding Facility maintained his prestige at the National Equestrian Championship by defending his show jumping title, which concluded on Sunday at the Modi Equestrian Academy. Dhingra scored 16 points to secure his victory, defeating strong contenders such as Amar Sarin and Ashray Butta, who concluded as joint runners-up.

Yashaan Zubin Khambatta from Tarc Equestrian Centre exhibited a powerful performance, clinching victories in both the novice and medium tours. In an impressive display of equestrian skill, thirteen-year-old Sravya Vohra finished fifth, capturing the audience's admiration and earning a special award for her composure and performance.

Gaurav Lonkar of Modi Equestrian Stables rode Aziza to victory in the young horse championship, scoring 8.0 points. Other standout performances included Avik Bhatia's gold-winning technical feat in the preliminary tour final. These achievements highlight the rising talents in India's equestrian scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025