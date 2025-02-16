Tejas Dhingra Shines at National Equestrian Championship

Tejas Dhingra of Beeya's Riding Facility maintained his prestige at the National Equestrian Championship by defending his show jumping title, which concluded on Sunday at the Modi Equestrian Academy. Dhingra scored 16 points to secure his victory, defeating strong contenders such as Amar Sarin and Ashray Butta, who concluded as joint runners-up.

Yashaan Zubin Khambatta from Tarc Equestrian Centre exhibited a powerful performance, clinching victories in both the novice and medium tours. In an impressive display of equestrian skill, thirteen-year-old Sravya Vohra finished fifth, capturing the audience's admiration and earning a special award for her composure and performance.

Gaurav Lonkar of Modi Equestrian Stables rode Aziza to victory in the young horse championship, scoring 8.0 points. Other standout performances included Avik Bhatia's gold-winning technical feat in the preliminary tour final. These achievements highlight the rising talents in India's equestrian scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)