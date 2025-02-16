Eden Gardens Set to Host IPL Final Amidst Exciting Lineup

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens is set to be the epicenter for thrilling cricket as it hosts the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 25. The opening clash will feature the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as announced by India's cricket board on Sunday.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on March 22 and will involve 10 teams competing in 74 exhilarating games spread over 13 diverse venues. Cricket fans can look forward to 13 double headers, scheduled with afternoon matches at 1530 local time and evening matches at 1930 IST.

In a new arrangement, the Delhi Capitals will also play in Visakhapatnam, Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, and Punjab Kings will have home games in Dharamsala, adding variety to the home-ground dynamics for the participating teams.

