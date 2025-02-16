Left Menu

Lauren James' Stoppage-Time Triumph Keeps Chelsea Atop Women's Super League

Lauren James scored a stoppage-time goal to secure Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Everton, maintaining their Women's Super League lead. Chelsea overcame a deficit with key plays from Mayra Ramirez and ensured their position at the top, while Manchester United and Arsenal follow in second and third.

Updated: 16-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:32 IST
A stoppage-time strike from Lauren James ensured Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over Everton at home on Sunday, maintaining their lead in the Women's Super League. The match saw Chelsea battle back from a goal down, securing all three crucial points.

During a goalless first half, Everton unexpectedly led after Kelly Gago's precision shot just after the break caught Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton off-guard. Chelsea responded quickly as Sandy Baltimore's play led to Mayra Ramirez equalizing in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea intensified their pressure thereafter. Substitute Aggie Beever-Jones had near misses before James' decisive shot in stoppage time clinched the win. Meanwhile, fourth-placed Manchester City aim to boost their title hopes against Liverpool in the day's late match.

