Lauren James' Stoppage-Time Triumph Keeps Chelsea Atop Women's Super League

A stoppage-time strike from Lauren James ensured Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over Everton at home on Sunday, maintaining their lead in the Women's Super League. The match saw Chelsea battle back from a goal down, securing all three crucial points.

During a goalless first half, Everton unexpectedly led after Kelly Gago's precision shot just after the break caught Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton off-guard. Chelsea responded quickly as Sandy Baltimore's play led to Mayra Ramirez equalizing in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea intensified their pressure thereafter. Substitute Aggie Beever-Jones had near misses before James' decisive shot in stoppage time clinched the win. Meanwhile, fourth-placed Manchester City aim to boost their title hopes against Liverpool in the day's late match.

(With inputs from agencies.)