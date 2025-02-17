Racism Mars Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol Clash in LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao's match at Espanyol was disrupted by alleged racist abuse directed at Maroan Sannadi, prompting player Inaki Williams to report the incident during their 1-1 draw. The referee halted play in the first half, discussing the situation with both team captains and issuing a stadium-wide announcement against xenophobic behavior.

The game stopped for three minutes under anti-racism protocols. The referee emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, warning that persistent abuse would lead to further disruptions. Play resumed with Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez scoring, before Athletic's Oihan Sancet equalized later in the match.

Both clubs, along with prominent figures like Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., have condemned racism, calling for more stringent measures. The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga are addressing the issue through measures such as partial stadium closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)