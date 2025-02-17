Left Menu

Racism Mars Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol Clash in LaLiga

Athletic Bilbao's LaLiga match against Espanyol was briefly halted after player Inaki Williams reported racist abuse towards teammate Maroan Sannadi. The referee intervened in the 16th minute to address the incident. Both clubs condemned the behavior, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat racism in Spanish football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:18 IST
Racism Mars Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol Clash in LaLiga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Athletic Bilbao's match at Espanyol was disrupted by alleged racist abuse directed at Maroan Sannadi, prompting player Inaki Williams to report the incident during their 1-1 draw. The referee halted play in the first half, discussing the situation with both team captains and issuing a stadium-wide announcement against xenophobic behavior.

The game stopped for three minutes under anti-racism protocols. The referee emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, warning that persistent abuse would lead to further disruptions. Play resumed with Espanyol's Roberto Fernandez scoring, before Athletic's Oihan Sancet equalized later in the match.

Both clubs, along with prominent figures like Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., have condemned racism, calling for more stringent measures. The Spanish Football Federation and LaLiga are addressing the issue through measures such as partial stadium closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025