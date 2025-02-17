NZC Captain Sophie Devine Bows Out of Upcoming Sri Lanka Series for Well-being

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that Sophie Devine, captain of the national women's team, will be missing the forthcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka Women. The decision follows her choice to prioritize personal well-being, adhering to professional guidance received last month.

The head of Women's High Performance, Liz Green, stated, "We are fully supportive of Sophie's decision to not take part in the upcoming series. Player wellbeing is our highest priority and it's important Sophie feels fit and well before returning to professional cricket." The series is set to commence on March 4 in New Zealand, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two T20Is.

Sophie Devine, a pivotal force behind the White Ferns' 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup win, stands on the verge of achieving a career milestone of 4,000 ODI runs. Despite opting out of recent matches, her previous performances significantly bolstered her teams, including a standout stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

