Mohammed Shami: India's Sorcerer on the Cricket Pitch

India's hopes in the ICC Champions Trophy rest heavily on the shoulders of the seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, as the team gears up to face Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. With key player Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to injury, Shami's skill as a premier fast bowler will be under the spotlight.

Having overcome an injury himself, the 34-year-old Shami must assume the mantle of leadership, guiding the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. His performance in the tournament could be crucial, not just for India's campaign, but also affirming his legacy as one of cricket's finest.

Former pacer Laxmipathy Balaji expressed confidence in Shami's capabilities, highlighting his experience and tactical acumen. The pitches of Dubai offer Shami an advantage, and his top-notch wrist position could be key in swinging matches India's way. For Shami, the Champions Trophy represents a chance to secure a coveted global trophy, adding motivation to his already fierce competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)