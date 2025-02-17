Bangladesh Eyes Opportunity Amid Jasprit Bumrah's Absence

Imrul Kayes, former Bangladesh opener, sees Jasprit Bumrah's absence as a gap in India's pace attack, potentially allowing Bangladesh to pressurize their opponents at the start of the Champions Trophy on February 20. India remains the favored side as Bangladesh grapples with their past struggles in ODIs.

In Bumrah's place, the responsibility will fall on Mohammed Shami to spearhead India's bowling unit, alongside Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. 'Shami brings substantial weight to the team despite his current fitness concerns,' commented Kayes. Conversely, Bangladesh grapples with the loss of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and the inconsistent form of Litton Das.

Kayes stated that Shakib's absence would be profoundly felt on the field, particularly in terms of spin bowling tactic alterations. He anticipates that Vice-Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz will rise to the occasion as Bangladesh's chief all-rounder, capable of making an impact anywhere on the batting order. The team's adaptation strategy includes balancing Shakib's irreplaceable left-arm spin influence, thereby aiming to exploit opportunities during the tournament.

