India Gears Up for Pink Ladies Cup in UAE

In an exciting development for the Indian women's football team, head coach Crispin Chettri unveiled a 23-member squad for the upcoming Pink Ladies Cup. The friendly tournament is set to take place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, from February 20 to 26, during the FIFA International Match Window, as announced on the AIFF official website.

The Blue Tigresses, who have been rigorously training in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, after the conclusion of the Indian Women's League on February 7, aim to use this tournament as preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The team will face stiff competition from international teams such as Jordan on February 20, Russia on February 23, and the Korean Republic on February 26, all matches scheduled at the Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah.

Coach Chettri emphasized the strategic importance of the Pink Ladies Cup, saying, "It will be an eye-opener for many of our players as they will experience different standards of play. The Korean Republic and Russia exhibit distinct playing styles. Adapting to diverse team tactics will help us create a strong player pool." The Indian team will depart for Sharjah on February 18, ready to make their mark on the international stage.

