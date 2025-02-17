Khelo India Winter Games Postponed Due to Lack of Snow

The much-anticipated second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, set to kick off in Gulmarg, has been delayed. The reason? A surprising lack of sufficient snowfall.

A sports ministry source confirmed the postponement, stating that the new dates will be announced after a fresh assessment once the weather improves.

The initial phase of the event was held in Leh from January 23 to 27, where ice events such as hockey and skating took center stage.

