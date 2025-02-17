Left Menu

Khelo India Winter Games Postponed Due to Lack of Snow

The second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, originally scheduled to start in Gulmarg, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall. The new dates will be announced after weather conditions improve. Leh hosted the first phase, featuring ice events like hockey and skating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:36 IST
Khelo India Winter Games Postponed Due to Lack of Snow

The much-anticipated second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, set to kick off in Gulmarg, has been delayed. The reason? A surprising lack of sufficient snowfall.

A sports ministry source confirmed the postponement, stating that the new dates will be announced after a fresh assessment once the weather improves.

The initial phase of the event was held in Leh from January 23 to 27, where ice events such as hockey and skating took center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025