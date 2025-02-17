Khelo India Winter Games Postponed Due to Lack of Snow
The second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, originally scheduled to start in Gulmarg, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall. The new dates will be announced after weather conditions improve. Leh hosted the first phase, featuring ice events like hockey and skating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:36 IST
The much-anticipated second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games, set to kick off in Gulmarg, has been delayed. The reason? A surprising lack of sufficient snowfall.
A sports ministry source confirmed the postponement, stating that the new dates will be announced after a fresh assessment once the weather improves.
The initial phase of the event was held in Leh from January 23 to 27, where ice events such as hockey and skating took center stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khelo India
- Winter Games
- snowfall
- Gulmarg
- Leh
- postponement
- sports ministry
- ice events
- hockey
- skating
Advertisement