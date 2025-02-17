Neymar's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter with Santos

In a pivotal moment at the Paulista Championship, Neymar marked his return to form by scoring his first goal in 16 months, contributing to Santos' 3-1 victory over Agua Santa. The Brazilian forward's comeback is significant after a knee injury had limited his appearances since joining Al-Hilal in 2023.

Reflecting on his return, Neymar expressed happiness in playing once more, acknowledging his gradual improvement despite being early in his comeback. 'I'm getting better and better,' the forward stated, dedicating his goal to fans and family.

Neymar's tenure with Santos is akin to a homecoming. Beginning his career with them in 2009, he secured their first Copa Libertadores title in nearly five decades in 2011. His return to Santos offers him a platform to rediscover his joy in soccer while contributing to the team's success.

