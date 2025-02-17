Left Menu

Neymar's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter with Santos

Neymar scored again after a 16-month hiatus, leading Santos to a 3-1 victory over Agua Santa in the Paulista Championship. Recovering from a serious injury, Neymar expressed his joy in returning to the field. His current stint with Santos, crucial for regaining form, signifies a new beginning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:32 IST
Neymar's Triumphant Return: A New Chapter with Santos
Neymar

In a pivotal moment at the Paulista Championship, Neymar marked his return to form by scoring his first goal in 16 months, contributing to Santos' 3-1 victory over Agua Santa. The Brazilian forward's comeback is significant after a knee injury had limited his appearances since joining Al-Hilal in 2023.

Reflecting on his return, Neymar expressed happiness in playing once more, acknowledging his gradual improvement despite being early in his comeback. 'I'm getting better and better,' the forward stated, dedicating his goal to fans and family.

Neymar's tenure with Santos is akin to a homecoming. Beginning his career with them in 2009, he secured their first Copa Libertadores title in nearly five decades in 2011. His return to Santos offers him a platform to rediscover his joy in soccer while contributing to the team's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025