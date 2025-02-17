PCB Chairman Sells VIP Box, Joins Fans

In a surprising move, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sold his VIP Hospitality Box for the Champions Trophy match against India for approximately 400,000 dirhams. Proceeds from the sale will be directed into the PCB's coffers as part of broader funding for stadium upgrades in Pakistan.

Naqvi's decision means he will be sitting amidst the crowd, immersed in the exhilarating atmosphere of the game against India from regular seating. This choice underscores his desire to closely connect with fans and witness their support for the Pakistani team first-hand.

The Champions Trophy in February marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan, as this is the first major global tournament the nation will host in nearly three decades. The PCB plans to use gate receipts and ICC funds to cover substantial expenses to enhance venues like Karachi, Lahore, and Pindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)