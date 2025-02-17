Left Menu

Pakistan Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Form and Challenges

Pakistan begins its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with confidence after series wins but faces concerns over Babar Azam's form and a lack of an in-form opener. With the tournament starting against New Zealand, Pakistan aims to capitalize on recent successes despite notable absences and form inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:07 IST
Pakistan Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Form and Challenges
Team Pakistan. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan prepares to defend their title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, commencing their campaign against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday. With recent ODI series victories against Australia and South Africa, as well as a strong performance against Zimbabwe, the team enters the tournament full of confidence despite some concerns.

While star batter Babar Azam struggles with form, scoring only 290 runs with two half-centuries in recent matches, Pakistan is benefiting from the impressive form of captain Mohammad Rizwan and opener Fakhar Zaman. Both have delivered strong performances, and Rizwan's leadership will be crucial in navigating the team through the competition.

Pakistan also faces the absence of their young opener, Saim Ayub, due to injury, which is a major concern. Additionally, the lack of spin options could prove challenging in spin-friendly conditions like Dubai. The team's management and fans will closely watch these dynamics as Pakistan aims to make their home advantage count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

