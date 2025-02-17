KL Rahul Embraces Power-Hitting in Champions Trophy Prep
As India prepared for the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, KL Rahul practiced power-hitting, indicating a shift from his technical style. Challenging for a position in the XI, Rishabh Pant struggled with fitness. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli showed great form during training.
In a pivotal training session ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul honed his big-hitting skills, marking a departure from his typically technical style.
Rahul, alongside Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and captain Rohit Sharma, focused on aggressive strokes, revealing a proactive mindset likely needed in later overs.
Contrastingly, Rishabh Pant, nursing an injury, struggled during practice, posing questions about his place in the starting lineup. The session also featured a team competition, with a squad led by Rohit Sharma winning a direct-hit contest.
