KL Rahul Embraces Power-Hitting in Champions Trophy Prep

In a pivotal training session ahead of the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul honed his big-hitting skills, marking a departure from his typically technical style.

Rahul, alongside Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and captain Rohit Sharma, focused on aggressive strokes, revealing a proactive mindset likely needed in later overs.

Contrastingly, Rishabh Pant, nursing an injury, struggled during practice, posing questions about his place in the starting lineup. The session also featured a team competition, with a squad led by Rohit Sharma winning a direct-hit contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)