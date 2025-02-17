Arsenal Fined for Player Indiscipline in Wolves Clash

Arsenal has been handed a £65,000 fine by the English Football Association following a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The incident centered on the sending off of defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, which led to a heated confrontation with referee Michael Oliver.

The FA charged Arsenal because their players surrounded the referee after Lewis-Skelly received a straight red card for a challenge on Matt Doherty. Although video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed Oliver's decision, Arsenal appealed successfully, overturning the red card and a subsequent three-match ban for the young defender.

Despite Arsenal's appeal, the FA maintained the fine, emphasizing that the behavior of the players during the incident was improper. Arsenal argued their players did not act offensively, but the FA pointed out the significant number of players confronting the referee. Arsenal ultimately won the match 1-0.

