Arsenal Fined for Player Indiscipline in Wolves Clash

Arsenal has been fined £65,000 by the English FA for failing to control players during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton. The charge followed a red card incident involving Myles Lewis-Skelly. Despite appealing and overturning the card, the FA emphasized the players' improper conduct during the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Arsenal has been handed a £65,000 fine by the English Football Association following a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January. The incident centered on the sending off of defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, which led to a heated confrontation with referee Michael Oliver.

The FA charged Arsenal because their players surrounded the referee after Lewis-Skelly received a straight red card for a challenge on Matt Doherty. Although video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed Oliver's decision, Arsenal appealed successfully, overturning the red card and a subsequent three-match ban for the young defender.

Despite Arsenal's appeal, the FA maintained the fine, emphasizing that the behavior of the players during the incident was improper. Arsenal argued their players did not act offensively, but the FA pointed out the significant number of players confronting the referee. Arsenal ultimately won the match 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

