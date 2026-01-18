Left Menu

Wolves' Battle for Premier League Survival Continues

Wolverhampton, the Premier League's bottom team, extended their unbeaten streak to five matches by drawing 0-0 with Newcastle. They've accumulated six points from their last four games but remain 14 points away from safety. Wolves need four more points to avoid Derby County's low record in the 2007-08 season.

London | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:25 IST
Wolverhampton, currently at the bottom of the Premier League standings, added fuel to their fight for survival by holding Newcastle to a goalless draw, extending their unbeaten run to five consecutive matches.

After managing just two points from their opening 18 games, Wolves have now picked up six points from the last four encounters. Despite this improvement, they remain perilously positioned, 14 points shy of safety, and seem set for a return to the Championship after eight years in the Premier League.

To dodge setting a record-low score in Premier League history, Wolves must secure four more points this season. The draw also ended Newcastle's three-match winning streak, keeping them eighth, while Aston Villa looks to climb to second with a win over Everton.

